1 Critical, 3 Others Injured In Machete Attack On Guwahati Sidewalk

A man attacked four people with a machete in broad daylight on a busy sidewalk in Guwahati, injuring them. Out of those injured, one is critical.

The violent incident occurred in the city's Dhirenpara locality under the jurisdiction of the Fatasil Police. The accused has been identified as Maidul Islam.

A horrifying video of the incident shows the accused attacking people with a machete as bystanders try to intervene. Within seconds, a small crowd is gathered at the site to see what happened and possibly contain the attack. The reason behind the assault is not yet known.

All four victims injured in the attack were rushed to the hospital. While three of them are currently receiving medical care, the fourth victim—who is in critical condition—has been admitted to a private hospital in Guwahati for emergency treatment.

Fatasil Police have arrested the accused.

Further details are awaited as the police investigation continues.