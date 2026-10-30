Assam Police Detain Over 25 Bangladeshi Nationals From Dhubri

Police in Dhubri district of Assam launched a crackdown against suspected Bangladeshi nationals on Friday, detaining more than 25 individuals from Jogomaya Ghat in the area. Dhubri shares borders with Bangladesh, including riverine border.

According to Assam police sources, the suspected Bnagladeshi nationals had arrived in Dhubri from Hatsingimari by a motorised boat.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted and detained them at the busy Dhubri ghat.

Sources further added that they are currently being questioned at the Dhubri police reserve to ascertain their identities and other details.

In a separate development, Kharuabandha Police in Hatsingimari have arrested four people on allegations of facilitating the movement of Bangladeshi nationals into India in exchange for money.

At present, Kharuabandha Police in South Salmara-Mankachar district are continuing to interrogate the arrested individuals as part of the investigation.