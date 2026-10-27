Vijay Inspects Chennai Reservoir, Warns Against Repeat Of 2015 Floods

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Monday inspected the Chembarambakkam reservoir on the outskirts of Chennai, stressing round-the-clock monitoring and timely, regulated release of water amid the northeast monsoon and a developing cyclone threat.

His party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has accused officials of delaying the release of water during the devastating 2015 Chennai floods, saying Vijay's personal inspection sends a strong message that such delays will not be tolerated.

Vijay advised officials to monitor the reservoir's inflow and outflow 24x7 and ensure that any release of water is gradual and regulated, without causing flooding in Chennai. He also stressed that water release must be preceded by proper intimation and coordinated with the police, revenue officials and the Chennai administration.

The inspection comes against the backdrop of the devastating floods of December 2015, when heavy rainfall and the release of water from Chembarambakkam contributed to widespread floods across Chennai. The handling and timing of the reservoir discharge came under intense criticism. More than 400 people died in the floods, while water entered over four lakh homes across the city and neighbouring areas.

Speaking to NDTV, TVK spokesperson M Sathya Kumar directly linked Vijay's inspection to the lessons of 2015.

"We don't want the kind of disaster Chennai witnessed in 2015 because of the delay in release of waters by officials as they couldn't get the then Chief Minister Ms Jayalalithaa's consent. Imagine the strong message it sends when the Chief Minister himself visits the reservoir and takes stock. I repeat, we don't trust officials and the message is don't play," he said.

The Chief Minister directed that control rooms function at full strength, while power supply, backup power, communication systems and sluices must remain operational to ensure officials can respond promptly to changing weather and water conditions.

With the northeast monsoon underway and a cyclone threat adding to concerns, preparedness and coordination among departments will be crucial to managing reservoir levels and preventing flooding in vulnerable parts of Chennai.

TVK leaders say Vijay's intervention is intended to ensure that decisions on water release are taken in time, with public safety at the forefront and without a repeat of the delays they blame for aggravating the 2015 disaster.

