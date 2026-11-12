Vijay Government Hits Six-Month Mark, MLA Says Ready For Trust Vote To Prove Numbers

Six months after the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government assumed office in Tamil Nadu, the ruling party is defending its record amid questions over law and order and allegations of misconduct involving two of its legislators. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, TVK MLA Rhevanth Charan described the government's performance as positive and said it's ready to even face a no-confidence motion, expressing trust in alliance partners.

Rhevanth Charan's assertion comes against the backdrop of the government's dependence on its allies for legislative strength. TVK has 109 MLAs in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, against the majority mark of 118. The government has the support of the Congress, which has five MLAs, the VCK and IUML with two each. The CPI and CPM, with two MLAs each, extend support from outside. Five seats are currently vacant and are expected to go for by-elections.

Why The Talk Of Floor Test

The possibility of a floor test has acquired significance amid TVK's allegations that the DMK and AIADMK are attempting to lure its MLAs with money to destabilise the government. TVK leaders have alleged that offers running into crores were made to legislators. Both Dravidian parties have denied the charges.

Rhevanth Charan denied that TVK had indulged in horse-trading, maintaining that there was nothing wrong with AIADMK legislators resigning from their party and subsequently joining TVK. He also said neither the court nor the Speaker had prohibited the legislators from joining the ruling party.

On allegations of corruption against some of the AIADMK leaders who have joined TVK, Charan said Vijay would take necessary action if any of them were found guilty in corruption cases. "We are confident of our numbers with robust alliance partners. We are prepared for no-confidence motions," he said.

The government has faced criticism over allegations involving Assembly Deputy Speaker and Thuraiyur MLA Ravi Shankar, who was accused of assaulting a resident, and Kallakurichi MLA Arul Vignesh, who was accused of sending inappropriate WhatsApp messages to a district collector. Defending his colleagues, Rhevanth Charan dismissed the allegations against Arul Vignesh as hearsay, saying there was no official complaint. He said Chief Minister Vijay would look into both incidents and take action against anyone found guilty.

Responding to criticism of what the Opposition calls declining law and order and rising crime, the TVK MLA claimed that the situation had improved under the new government, asserting that action was being taken against offenders irrespective of their political affiliations. He also claimed that corruption had drastically reduced, with legislators now more accessible to people seeking to air grievances. Citing streamlined land approvals and certificates, online tendering and a single-window system, he said the government was attempting to make administration more transparent and efficient.

On 'Vijay For PM' Chorus

The MLA also made a significant remark on Vijay's national political ambitions, saying he wanted to be the best chief minister and that people would decide whether he should go on to become prime minister. The remark assumes significance as sections within the TVK have projected Vijay as a potential PM face, even as its national ally Congress has maintained that Rahul Gandhi is its preferred candidate for the post in 2029.

Rhevanth Charan, however, sought to play down any suggestion of differences between the two parties, describing the TVK-Congress relationship as a "natural" and "strong". He said Vijay and Rahul Gandhi shared cordial relations and that Congress support would continue.