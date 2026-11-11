Vijay Orders Rs 5.25 Crore Additional Relief For Sterlite Firing Victims

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has ordered the disbursement of additional relief of Rs 5.25 crore to the victims or families of victims who were either killed or injured in the police shooting during the 2018 protest against the Sterlite copper smelting plant.

This additional relief is ordered as per the recommendations of the Aruna Jegadeesan Commission.

As many as 13 people were killed in a police shootout during the protests against the Sterlite copper smelting plant held in Thoothukudi district on May 22 and 23 in the year 2018.

A financial relief of Rs 25 lakh each was previously provided to the families of the 13 individuals who lost their lives, and Rs 5 lakh each was provided to 40 individuals who sustained severe injuries, an official release here on Wednesday said.

Following appeals made by members of the affected families seeking additional relief, the chief minister compassionately examined the request and, in accordance with the recommendations of the Justice Aruna Jegadeesan Commission, he ordered the disbursement of a total additional relief of Rs 5.25 crore, the release said.

This comprehensive package includes Rs 3.25 crore towards disbursing an additional Rs 25 lakh to the families of those killed in the shootout.

The remaining Rs 2 crore in the package is meant to disburse an additional Rs 5 lakh for those injured in the shootout, the release added.

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