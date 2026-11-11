Pickup Truck Rams Fortuner, Man Killed On Jaipur Street, Axe Stuck In Skull

A man named Vijay Bajiya was killed with an axe in Jaipur by a group of men who waylaid him by ramming their pick-up truck into his SUV from behind in the city's Kardhani area on Wednesday. A video showed the attackers' Mahindra Bolero Camper being run into a Toyota Fortuner, from which Bajiya, who was a police history-sheeter due to an extensive criminal record, got out and ran. But he was overpowered within a few feet and hacked to death on the street of the densely populated residential area. An axe was left stuck in his skull as his body lay on the street.

Bajiya was driving to Jaipur from Jobner when the attackers struck, police said. At least five men attacked him with stones and sticks, besides axes, killing him on the spot.

Some passers-by recorded the attack on their mobile phones from house roofs.

The attackers are also residents of Jobner, police said, sharing only preliminary information.

The attack is being described locally as a gang war.

After the attack, police set up checkpoints across Jaipur and began searching for the accused.