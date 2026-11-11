Air India Flight Issues Hijack Alert Just Before Take-Off At Kolkata Airport

Panic ensued at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Wednesday morning following reports of a hijack threat directed at a Mumbai-bound Air India flight.

A threatening message concerning a hijack was discovered written on the mirror of one of the aircraft's lavatories, say sources.

According to reports, the aircraft was preparing for takeoff when the threatening message on the lavatory mirror was noticed. Upon learning of the incident, the pilot immediately alerted Air Traffic Control (ATC).

The aircraft was subsequently moved to an isolation bay, where the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and specialised airport security personnel launched an intensive search operation. Every part of the aircraft is being thoroughly examined to detect the presence of any suspicious items.

Police and security agencies have initiated an investigation to determine who wrote the threatening message and who might be behind it.

Authorities are currently reviewing the footage from CCTV cameras located within the airport premises and inside the aircraft.

(With inputs from Santosh Thakur)