Kolkata Cops Reconstruct Event Of Violence On Abhishek Banerjee's Birthday

Kolkata Police on Tuesday conducted a reconstruction of the events linked to disturbances during the birthday celebrations of Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata's Kalighat area.

Officers from the Kalighat Police Station visited the site along with the three arrested accused to recreate the sequence of events.

The investigation into the violence and alleged harassment of on-duty police personnel has now been handed over to the Detective Department of Kolkata Police, according to sources at Lalbazar.

The incident stems from clashes that broke out on Friday night between BJP and TMC workers and supporters during celebrations marking Abhishek Banerjee's birthday. Police personnel attempting to restore order were allegedly obstructed and harassed amid the unrest.

Four cases have been registered at Kalighat Police Station in connection with the violence. Two FIRs were filed suo motu by the police. Another case was registered based on a complaint by a woman, Guriya Hari, naming Abhishek Banerjee and 30-40 unidentified persons. In a counter-complaint, Banerjee also accused 30-40 unidentified individuals, leading to the registration of a fourth case.

So far, police have arrested three persons -- Mohammad Taukir Alam, Mohammad Ershad and Sridip Das. The Trinamool Congress has claimed that all three are its supporters.