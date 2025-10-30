Woman's Body Found Wrapped In Plastic Bags, Blanket In Jaipur

The body of an unidentified woman was found stuffed in plastic sacks on the porch of a house in the Shastri Nagar area here on Tuesday morning, police said, adding that injury marks on her face pointed to murder.

The body was found in Subhash Colony near Parshuram Park, in a three-storey building. The owner of the house initially noticed the sack but assumed it contained the belongings of tenants.

"A foul smell emanated when the sack was opened, revealing the woman's body inside. There were injury marks on her face," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Bajrang Singh said.

The property belonged to a contractor, the late Suraj Prakash Sanwaria. His widow, Munni Devi, resides on the ground floor, while the upper floors are occupied by two tenants.

The police said the body was wrapped in a blanket before being packed into two plastic sacks, a method that likely delayed the spread of the decomposition odour. Forensic teams have collected evidence from the spot.

Based on inputs from a dog squad, police have taken a local youth into custody for questioning.

They said the preliminary investigation suggests the body was dragged for a few metres. It appears the perpetrator opened the main gate of an adjacent house and abandoned the sack on the porch, they added.

