Woman, Boyfriend Burnt Alive By Her Dead Husband's Relatives In Jaipur

A woman, who was allegedly set on fire along with her partner by her family in Jaipur's Dudu area, has also succumbed to her burns.

She was undergoing treatment at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, where her boyfriend died on Monday night.

The incident took place around 2 a.m. on November 28, when family members allegedly poured petrol on the couple and set them ablaze.

The victims, identified as Kailash Gurjar (25) and Soni (30), residents of Barolav village in the Mokhampura area, were reportedly together on a farm platform when the attack occurred.

According to the police, Soni's uncle-in-law, Birdi Chand, and brother-in-law, Ganesh Gurjar, allegedly confronted the couple, poured petrol on them, and set them on fire.

Both suffered severe burns, with Kailash and Soni sustaining 70 per cent and 90 per cent burns, respectively. They were admitted to the ICU burn ward at SMS Hospital.

Kailash succumbed late Monday night, while Soni died around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Mokhampura Police Station in-charge Suresh Kumar Gurjar confirmed that the police initially registered a case of attempted murder.

After the deaths, the charges were upgraded to murder.

Within 12 hours of the attack, a police team led by Dudu ASP Shivlal Bairwa and DSP Deepak Khandelwal arrested both accused - Birdi Chand and Ganesh Gurjar.

The victim's family claims more individuals were involved and has demanded further arrests.

Soni, in her statement to the police before her death, said she had gone to meet Kailash at around 2 a.m. on Friday.

The accused allegedly followed her, tied the couple to the scaffold, and set them on fire using petrol. Both individuals were reportedly in a relationship despite family tension. Kailash was married, while Soni is a widow whose husband died six years ago.

She is survived by two children, a 10-year-old son and a seven-year-old daughter. Shockingly, the son was also married off as a child.

According to investigators, tensions between the families escalated after a love marriage last year between Soni's brother-in-law's son and Kailash's brother's daughter, which led to bitterness and a complete breakdown in communication.

After Kailash's death, villagers staged a protest by blocking the Mokhampura–Bichoon road on Tuesday, demanding swift action and the arrest of all suspects.

Authorities negotiated with the protesters and assured further action.

