Jaipur Woman, 48, Stabbed, Robbed By Domestic Helps

A 48-year-old woman was stabbed and robbed by her two domestic helps and their accomplice in her house in the Ambabari area of Jaipur, police said on Tuesday.

The woman, Jyoti, was alone at the time of the incident that took place on Monday evening, police said, adding her husband Devendra was on a business trip and son Shailesh was at their shop in New Aatish Market.

Devendra had recently hired the two helps -- Indrajit and Ashok -- who were in their mid-twenties, police said.

The duo called their accomplice, Radhe, to the house, gagged Jyoti with a towel and tied her hands and legs. They stabbed her when she resisted and decamped with jewellery, police said.

Hearing Jyoti's cries for help, her brother-in-law, who lives nearby, reached the spot and freed her.

A case has been registered, and a hunt is on to catch the accused, police said.

