Jaipur Gang Rape Survivor's Father Refused To Drop Case, Killed By Accused

A man in Jaipur was allegedly murdered and hanged by men accused of gang-raping his daughter a month earlier, after he refused to withdraw the case against them.

The body of the 58-year-old man was found hanging from a rope noose in an open space near his house in July. The incident occurred a month after his daughter was gang-raped in Jaipur's Kalwar area. While the police had initially registered a case of suicide and started an investigation, a murder case has now been registered following the complaint of the victim's wife.

The victim's wife alleged in the complaint that her daughter was kidnapped in June, and the kidnapper allegedly gang-raped the girl with the help of three of his accomplices. When the woman returned two days later, her statements were recorded, and a case of gang rape was registered against four persons. Police later arrested the accused after investigation.

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The relatives alleged that the family was constantly threatened by the accused after the case was registered. He is also accused of threatening to kill the woman's father if he did not withdraw the case.

The victim's wife alleged that the four accused killed her husband as part of a conspiracy and hung the body from a fan to make the incident look like a suicide.

Circle Inspector (CI) Dilip Singh said a police team had reached the spot on July 5 after receiving a tip-off that the body of the man had been found. Evidence was gathered, and the body was handed over to the relatives after a post-mortem was conducted the next day.

Police have now registered a case of murder and are investigating the allegations and developments in the case.

