Man Smashes Wife, 3 Daughters' Heads With A Brick In Jaipur, Killing All 4

They were asleep in their home when he sneaked up on them and smashed their heads repeatedly with a brick, killing all four, say Jaipur police.

Among those killed is a 40-year-old woman, Geeta Jha, and her three daughters - Nandini, Girisha and Radhika, say police. The attacker, Rahul Jha, was the woman's husband and the father of the three children (who are between 17-23 years), police said.

Rahul Jha is on the run, police said, adding, it appears the incident happened due to a family dispute.

The horrific murders came to light at around 10 am on Friday, after neighbours and relatives became suspicious when there was no activity at the house.

The accused's 85-year-old father was present at the house in Govindpura when the police arrived.

Teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory and dog squad were also called to the spot. Blood samples and other forensic evidence from the crime scene has been collected. The brick allegedly used in the attack has also been taken into custody for examination, police said.

A large crowd gathered outside the house as the news broke.

A large crowd gathered outside the Jaipur home as the news of the murders broke

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Prashant Kiran said police suspect that a family dispute may have led to the killings, although the exact motive is yet to be established.

"We are now trying to determine what triggered the accused to allegedly carry out the attack," the officer said.

Special police teams have been formed to arrest Rahul Jha. Police have also intensified checking at entry and exit points and are conducting raids at possible locations where the accused could be hiding.

