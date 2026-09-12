Jaipur Mother, Daughters Murder Mystery: Strands Of Hair May Hold Key Clue

Four members of a family - a woman and her three daughters - were found dead inside their house in Jaipur's Kardhani area on Friday.

The police suspect the woman's husband and the father of the three girls, Rahul, killed them by smashing their heads with a brick.

Investigators are now piecing together the sequence of events from evidence recovered from the crime scene and other leads.

A crucial clue is a few strands of hair found in the hand of victim Geeta, Rahul's wife. Police suspect the hair may belong to Rahul, raising the possibility that the couple had a physical altercation before the deaths. The samples have been sent for forensic examination.

Forty-year-old Geeta's body was found in a room on the upper floor of the house, while the bodies of the three daughters, aged between 17 and 23, were found in two separate rooms on the ground floor.

The youngest daughter, Gauri, was found on a bed in one room, while Nandini and Radhika were found in another. Police suspect that one of the girls, who was reportedly sleeping on a sofa, was attacked on the head with a cement brick weighing around 10 kg. The impact allegedly caused her to fall and break the sofa, following which she was allegedly struck on the head again.

Rahul is on the run.

Four Bodies In House, Father Changed, Made Tea

Investigators suspect that after the killings, Rahul changed his blood-stained clothes and took a bath.

Crowd outside the victims' Jaipur home after the murders

At around 7 am, he reportedly collected milk from the milkman and prepared tea at home. He also served tea to his elderly father, Lakshmidas Jha, and drank tea himself.

At the time, the bodies of his wife and three daughters were reportedly lying inside the house. Lakshmidas, however, was unaware of what had happened.

Police said Lakshmidas has hearing difficulties and may not have heard any screams or commotion inside the house. By the time he realised what had happened, his family had been devastated. He was reportedly in a state of shock and unable to speak about the tragedy.

Dispute Over Plot Sale After Stock Market Losses

The preliminary investigation suggests that Rahul had suffered losses in the stock market. Police suspect that after the losses, he wanted to sell a plot, but Geeta opposed the move.

Investigators are examining whether an argument over the proposed sale escalated and led to the killings.

Rahul and his family had been living in the house since 2021. His elder brother, Sanjay, lives with his family in Jhotwara.

Neighbours said Rahul did not interact much with people in the colony, while his three daughters were known to be cheerful and friendly.

Rahul Travelled To Gujarat On September 6

The investigation has also revealed that Rahul travelled to Gujarat on September 6 and stayed there for around three days. Police are now trying to establish whom he met during the visit and why he travelled there.

Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal has formed more than a dozen teams under ACP Shiv Bhardwaj and SHO Sawai Singh to trace Rahul. The teams are examining CCTV footage from around the crime scene and questioning people who may have information about the case.

For now, the hair strands found in Geeta's hand remain a key piece of evidence. The forensic examination is expected to establish whether they belong to Rahul and could help investigators determine whether a physical struggle took place between the couple before the deaths.