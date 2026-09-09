In Punjabi Influencer Manjeet Kaur's Murder, A Key Arrest In Chandigarh

In a major development in the murder case of Punjabi influencer Manjeet Kaur, Chandigarh Sector-34 police have arrested 25-year-old Parminder Singh alias Pinda, an alleged associate of the main accused Rinku. Police also recovered the Toyota Fortuner vehicle, allegedly used for her kidnapping, from the Sector-48 Motor Market.

Parminder, a resident of Khanowal village in Punjab's Kapurthala district, was reportedly running an immigration business in Kharar. However, a few days before the incident, he had allegedly started working as a driver for Rinku. Police said the two were also friends. According to the investigation, Pinda was allegedly present with Rinku when Manjeet Kaur was called to Sector 34 and kidnapped. Police are now questioning him to establish his exact role in the crime and to gather information about Rinku's whereabouts following the incident. The police have got the accused's police remand to probe any possible conspiracy behind the murder.

According to the statement given by Manjeet Kaur's mother, Kanta Devi, her daughter was called to Sector-34 by Rinku and Pinda. The incident allegedly took place during the intervening night of July 3 and 4, when the two men allegedly assaulted Manjeet and abducted her in a vehicle.

The accused allegedly took her to a forested area near Morinda, where she was tied to a tree and set on fire before the accused fled the spot.

A person known to Manjeet reportedly reached the location and managed to extinguish the flames by covering her with a blanket. She was initially taken to a Morinda hospital in a critically injured condition and later referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Manjeet was subsequently shifted to Max Hospital in Mohali, where she remained under treatment for several days before being referred back to PGIMER. She eventually succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

With Pinda now in custody, police are focusing on reconstructing the sequence of events and determining his involvement in the alleged kidnapping and attack. Investigators are also trying to ascertain where Rinku went after the incident.

Police teams have been conducting raids at multiple locations in an effort to trace and arrest the main accused. The investigation is continuing.