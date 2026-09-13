Day After Talks In Delhi, Iran Says It Wants To "Turn The Page" With UAE

In a big sign of diplomatic progress between Tehran and Abu Dhabi who are divided by the war in the Middle East, the Iranian President on Sunday said that the countries want to "turn the page" on the conflict.

"We had a constructive exchange with the crown prince of Abu Dhabi," Masoud Pezeshkian said a day after a meeting with Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in India, on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.

"It was agreed that we would turn the page, look to the future and build it together", he added.

The meeting between the leaders on Saturday was the highest-level contact between Iran and UAE since the region was plunged into chaos following joint US-Israeli aggression against Tehran and the subsequent retaliatory strikes by the Islamic Republic on US bases in Gulf States, including the UAE.

Last month, the UAE had announced that it was suspending trade and financial exchanges with Iran.