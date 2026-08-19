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UAE Suspends All Trade, Financial Dealings With Iran After Missile Incident

The United Arab Emirates announced on Tuesday that it had suspended all trade and financial dealings with Iran.

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UAE Suspends All Trade, Financial Dealings With Iran After Missile Incident


The United Arab Emirates announced on Tuesday that it had suspended all trade and financial dealings with Iran.

"In light of regional escalations... all trade, commercial exchanges, and financial transactions with Iran have been halted until further notice," UAE foreign ministry communications director Afra Al Hameli said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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