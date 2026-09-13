'Girlfriend' Back In Town, He Checked Into Her Hotel, Killed Her With Scissors

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly stabbing his reported girlfriend to death with a pair of scissors in a hotel room in Assam's Kamrup Rural district, police said. He attempted suicide after committing the murder, officials added.

The victim has been identified as Malini Guriya, 23, from Hugrajuli in Sonitpur district.

Abhijit Kindo, a resident of Udalguri district, told the police that he killed Guriya out of suspicion that she was cheating on him.

Kindo and Guriya were staying in a hotel near Rangia railway station in Kamrup. The woman's body was found with stab injuries inside one of the rooms this morning. The suspect was detained in the same room.

He was later arrested after a murder case was filed against him.

Guriya had reached Rangia from Chennai the previous night with two other women, and Kindo had gone to receive them at the railway station, the police said.

While in custody, the accused told reporters that he had planned the murder before meeting her since she used to "talk to other men".

"She was cheating, she was talking to others, and I had planned the murder even before she arrived," he said and admitted to having killed the woman with scissors. However, he did not say anything about attempting suicide.

On information, a railway inspector at Rangia alerted the police early morning. A team soon reached the hotel. The accused was detained and taken to a government hospital for medical support since he had several injuries during the suicide attempt.

The police said Kindo and Guriya stayed in the same hotel in Rangia. According to Guriya's friends, Kindo had booked a separate room for himself, but he went to Guriya's room late at night and stayed there, police said.

In the morning, he called her friends and told them he had killed Guriya and would take his own life too, sources said.

Kindo used scissors and a tester to assault Guriya, police said, adding that a forensics team from Guwahati visited the hotel for further examinations and to collect evidence.

Following the initial investigation, the body was sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for postmortem examination. The victim's family members have been informed about the incident, police said.

The actual motive behind the murder has not been ascertained yet, police sources added. Further investigation is underway.