Man Kills Wife Over Affair Suspicion, Then Dies By Suicide In Karnataka

A man allegedly killed his wife before dying by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at their home in this district, police said on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Salma (22) and Moulasab (28). Moulasab worked as a mason and daily-wage labourer, they said.

The couple had been married for three years and had a one-and-a-half-year-old child, police said.

The incident took place at Garag village in Dharwad taluk on Thursday.

Police suspect that Moulasab killed his wife over his suspicion that she was having an affair. The couple had frequently quarrelled over the issue.

According to police, the dispute had escalated to the point that relatives held a family mediation meeting two days ago in an attempt to resolve the issue. However, the dispute resurfaced later.

Dharwad Superintendent of Police Gunjan Arya said police received information about the incident at around 10.30 pm on Thursday. When a police team reached the house, they found Salma dead and Moulasab hanging from a ceiling fan.

"We registered a case under Section 103(1) (punishment for murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Garag Police Station and further investigation is underway," he told reporters.

Salma's grandmother lodged a murder complaint alleging that Moulasab killed her with a knife.

Citing the preliminary investigation, Arya said Moulasab suspected his wife's character and had frequently argued with her over his belief that she was in contact with another man. Further investigation is underway.

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