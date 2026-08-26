Delhi Man Dies By Suicide Over Marital Dispute: Cops

A 30-year-old man died allegedly by suicide after jumping into a drain in Delhi's Kanti Nagar area following a marital dispute, police said on Tuesday.

The man was identified as Naseem, a resident of Sartaj Mohalla in Kanti Nagar. He worked at a jeans-finishing unit in Gandhi Nagar and lived with his parents, wife and three children, they said.

Police received a PCR call on Monday that a man had jumped into the drain. After a search, Naseem was pulled out of the drain and taken to Dr Hedgewar Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Naseem and his 26-year-old wife Amreen were having marital differences and she had been living separately, he said.

According to police, Naseem's mother was following him when he went towards the drain but could not reach him before he jumped in.

The body was sent for postmortem and later handed over to the family, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

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