'Brought Disrepute': Telangana Man Asks Daughter's Techie Partner To Kill Her. He Does

In a case of dishonour killing, a woman was strangled to death by her techie partner on the request of her father for allegedly bringing shame to the family.

The woman has been identified as 33-year-old Ankathi Manasa, a native of Godavarikhani in Telangana.

The case came to light after locals noticed a foul smell coming from the parked car and alerted police. A woman's decomposed body was found inside the boot of a car parked in an isolated area on August 20.

The body was sent to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Warangal for post-mortem examination.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that Manasa was in a relationship with the accused, also her childhood friend, Vinod. She had been married twice and both marriages had ended in divorce.

Manasa and Vinod met at his rented room in Karimnagar on August 17. There, Manasa allegedly asked Vinod to marry her. The conversation became the genesis of an argument between the two. Vinod allegedly called her father, Rajesham, and informed him about the conversation and the dispute.

Upset over his daughter's behaviour, which he thought was bringing shame to the family, Rajesham asked Vinod to kill her.

"Rajesham, upset over his daughter's behaviour, told Vinod that she was bringing disrepute to the family and their relatives and asked him to pick a fight with her and kill her," said Kazipet Assistant Commissioner of Police P Prashanth Reddy.

Police allege that Vinod subsequently strangled Manasa. He then wrapped her body, placed it in the boot of a car and drove it to Elkathurthy, where he parked the vehicle in an isolated location while allegedly planning to dispose off the body.

During interrogation, Vinod initially claimed that Manasa had suffered a seizure and died at his room, after which he moved her body out of fear. When further questioned, Vinod confessed to the crime and revealed Rajesham's alleged instructions.

The accused was arrested and produced before a court on Monday.