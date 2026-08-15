Blinkit Delivery Worker Killed After Fight With Colleague In Telangana

A dispute between two delivery workers turned deadly in Telangana, leaving a 28-year-old man dead, police said.

The victim, identified as Mohammed Abdul Samad, worked as a delivery worker.

According to the preliminary investigation, Samad had an argument with his colleague, Mohammed Turabuddin alias Babban on Thursday at around 9:00 pm in Narsingi town, over a delivery-related issue at the Blinkit workplace.

Police said the argument allegedly escalated and Samad was attacked on the head and face with an iron rod.

He suffered critical injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Following a complaint filed by Samad's father, Mohammed Shakir, the police registered a murder case and launched an investigation.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the workplace and surrounding areas to reconstruct the sequence of events. Employees and other witnesses are also being questioned to establish what happened immediately before and during the assault.

Police sources said CCTV footage and witness statements would be crucial in determining the role of the accused and establishing the exact sequence of events.

Investigators are also verifying the weapon allegedly used in the attack and examining the motive behind the dispute.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination as part of the investigation.

Police are also verifying the accounts given by employees who were present at the time of the incident, while the investigation is continuing.