Telangana Inter Admissions 2026: Last Date Extended To August 31, Check Guidelines

Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has extended deadline for Telangana Inter Admissions 2026 for first-year Intermediate programme. Students can seek admission until August 31, 2026. The revised deadline applies to government, private aided and unaided junior colleges, residential institutions and composite degree colleges offering Intermediate courses. Students and parents should check the admission rules before selecting a college. TGBIE has directed affiliated junior colleges to follow the prescribed admission process. Colleges cannot conduct separate entrance examinations for Intermediate admissions.

Telangana Inter Admissions 2026: Key Admission Rules

Admission should be considered based on the candidate's performance in the qualifying examination. This includes:

Grade Point Average (GPA)

Subject-wise Grade Points (GP)

Marks obtained in the qualifying examination

Applicable category and reservation rules

The board has also instructed colleges to follow the prescribed reservation policy.

Telangana Inter Admissions 2026: Reservation Criteria

Check the reservation guidelines mentioned by TGBIE below:

Scheduled Castes (SC): 15%

Scheduled Tribes (ST): 10%

Backward Classes (BC): 29%

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 10%

Persons with disabilities: 5%

NCC, sports and extracurricular activities: 5%

Ex-servicemen and eligible defence personnel: 3%

Junior colleges without separate institutions for girls must reserve 33.33% of seats for girls on a category-wise basis.

Telangana Inter Admissions 2026: Other Important Guidelines

Students and parents should also keep the following requirements in mind:

Students seeking admission after a gap period must submit a local candidate or residential certificate from the concerned Tahsildar.

An anti-drug declaration is mandatory for students and parents for the 2026-27 academic session.

Unaided junior colleges can admit students only within the number of sections approved by TGBIE.

Each section can have a maximum intake of 88 students.

Colleges need prior approval from TGBIE to start additional sections.

Colleges must display sanctioned, filled and vacant seats at the entrance and update the details daily.

Colleges must make proper safety and security arrangements for girl students.

Students should take admission only in TGBIE-affiliated junior colleges.

Colleges failing to follow the prescribed rules may face penalties or disaffiliation. Students are advised to verify the recognition and admission details of their preferred institution before completing Telangana Inter Admissions 2026.