IPS Officer Nupur Prasad, Who Led Sushant Singh Rajput Probe, Awarded President's Medal

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Nupur Prasad, who led the CBI investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has been awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) this year. The honour adds another milestone to the career of the 2007-batch AGMUT cadre officer. Ms Prasad recently returned to the Delhi Police after completing her tenure with the CBI. She is currently serving as Joint Commissioner of Police in the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), where she oversees investigations related to financial and economic crimes.

She is among the police personnel recognised this year for distinguished and meritorious service. The award acknowledges contributions in areas such as investigation, crime prevention, public service, law and order, and administration.

Ms Prasad has built a reputation for handling complex investigations and leading policing initiatives. During her career, she has served in the Delhi Police, the CBI, Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal.

She also played an important role in community-focused programmes, including initiatives related to women's self-defence, youth development, cyber safety and drug de-addiction.

Role In The Sushant Singh Rajput Case

Ms Prasad came into the national spotlight during the CBI investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020.

The case was transferred to the CBI in August 2020 following a complaint filed by the actor's family and a legal dispute over jurisdiction. During her tenure with the agency, Ms Prasad supervised key aspects of the investigation, which involved examining witness statements, forensic evidence and medical records.

In 2025, the CBI filed closure reports, stating that its investigation found no evidence of foul play, abetment to suicide or criminal conspiracy in the actor's death.

Career In Delhi Police

Before joining the CBI, Ms Prasad served in several senior positions in the Delhi Police. She was the first Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Shahdara, where she helped establish the district's policing framework after its creation.

During her tenure, she led operations against drug networks and illegal gambling activities, while also focusing on crime-prevention measures in the district.

She later served as DCP of North Delhi, overseeing security arrangements for major public events, including Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort and Delhi University elections.

Other High-Profile Investigations

During her time with the CBI, Ms Prasad was associated with several prominent investigations. Media reports have linked her to cases related to businessman Vijay Mallya and the AgustaWestland helicopter deal.

Her involvement in such cases helped strengthen her reputation as a capable investigator and administrator.

Current Role

After completing her CBI assignment, Ms Prasad returned to the Delhi Police and took charge as Joint Commissioner of Police in the Economic Offences Wing.

The President's Medal for Distinguished Service is among the highest honours awarded to police personnel in India. The latest recognition highlights Ms Prasad's contribution to policing, investigations and public service across a range of challenging assignments.



(With inputs from IANS)