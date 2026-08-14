Tricolour Flies High Near LAC As Arunachal Villages Hold Tiranga Yatra

Patriotism reverberated across Arunachal Pradesh's remote villages along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as residents, security forces and local officials came together for a Tiranga Yatra ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

Held in the Chuna and Mago sectors of Tawang district under the Vibrant Villages Programme, the event took place at an altitude of around 13,000 feet. It was organised to commemorate 150 years of Vande Mataram and as part of the nationwide Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

The programme was organised by the Jang Sub-Divisional Administration in collaboration with BJP Mandal 3-Mukto, the Indian Army, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the residents of Mago and Chuna villages.

The yatra was flagged off by Zilla Parishad Chairperson Leki Gombu in the presence of ZPM Mogto Pema Tsering, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Jang Hakraso Kri, Assistant Commissioner of Thingbu Thutan Wangchu, senior Army and ITBP officers, panchayat leaders, government officials and local residents.

The highlight of the event was a 300-metre-long national flag carried from Chuna to Mago village. Villagers and security personnel walked together through the rugged Himalayan terrain, turning the yatra into a striking display of unity and national pride.

For residents of these remote border villages, the occasion was more than a ceremonial event. Living in a strategically important frontier region, they share close ties with Army and ITBP personnel who are an integral part of daily life in the area.

The Chuna-Mago Tiranga Yatra brought together people from different walks of life under one flag. Against the backdrop of the towering Himalayas, the Tricolour fluttering at 13,000 feet stood as a symbol of the pride, resilience and deep sense of belonging among people living along India's frontier.