Pics: From Delhi To Srinagar, Tiranga Rallies Ahead Of Independence Day

RAF personnel take part in rally under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign ahead of I-Day in Moradabad

As India prepares to celebrate its 78th Independence Day on August 15, 'Tiranga' rallies are being taken out across the country under the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. From Delhi to Srinagar, streets are illuminated with the Tricolour lightening.

Photo Credit: Image posted on X@ica_tripura

The 'Tiranga Yatra' was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to instill a sense of nationalism by encouraging citizens to display the national flag at their homes. It was launched under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in 2022.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju took part in Har Ghar Tiranga Bike Rally of MPs in Delhi

Photo Credit: Image posted on X@AmritMahotsav

Photo Credit: Image posted on X@VS_WingCRPF

The third edition of the campaign is being celebrated from August 9 to 15 this year to mark the 78th Independence Day.

People take part in a 'Tiranga Yatra' on the eve of Independence Day, in Bhopal

Photo Credit: PTI

This nationwide campaign has seen active participation from all states and union territories, along with key industry partners, including the Indian armed forces, Central Armed Police Forces, and the civil aviation sector.

Fire department personnel take part in a rally under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in Chandigarh

Photo Credit: PTI

BSF organizes 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally ahead of the 78th Independence Day, in Nadia

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also participated in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. The yatra featured a 2,151-foot-long Tricolor carried by participants, including school teachers and personnel from various forces.

Photo Credit: Image posted on X@AmitShah

A festive spirit reigns in Kashmir ahead of Independence Day with several 'Tiranga' rallies being organised and tricolour fluttering proudly from key buildings.

Photo Credit: Image posted on X@KhubaibMir_VoY

One such rally was carried out by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on the road along the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Photo Credit: Screengrab from X posted@ANI

The CRPF on Wednesday took out 'Har Ghar Tiranga Rally' in Greater Noida to mark the Independence Day celebrations.

Photo Credit: Image posted on X@VS_WingCRPF

Personnel of the VIP security and protection wing based in the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) group centre in Greater Noida met locals, children, panchayat members and public representatives as part of the initiative, a senior officer of the paramilitary force said.

Photo Credit: Image posted on X@VS_WingCRPF

Security personnel take part in a bike rally under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in Dhanbad

Photo Credit: PTI