Delhi Traffic Police On Routes That Can Be Affected Due To Har Ghar Tiranga Rally

Delhi Traffic Alert: Commuters were advised to plan their journey keeping in mind the route

Ahead of the 76th Independence Day, Delhi traffic police notified citizens about the route that will be affected due to the Har Ghar Tiranga bike rally, which will be held today.

The traffic police department, in a tweet, said that the Har Ghar Tiranga bike rally will be moving on Mathura Road, Bhairon Road, Pragati Maidan Tunnel and India Gate.

Requesting commuters to plan their journey keeping the routes in mind, the department also informed that the rally will be moving between 8:45 AM and 9:15 AM on August 11.

The tweet read, “Traffic Alert. The Har Ghar Tiranga bike rally will be moving on Mathura Road, Bhairon Road, Pragati Maidan Tunnel & India Gate from 8:45 AM to 9:15 AM on 11.08.23. Commuters are advised to plan their journey keeping in mind the route of the Har Ghar Tiranga bike rally.”

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar flagged off the campaign at 8 AM on Friday. After reaching the India Gate circle, the rally moved around the India Hate complex, crossing the Kartavya Path and culminating at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium. Through this campaign, people will be encouraged to hoist the national flag at their homes. As a part of the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav", the campaign will be celebrated across the nation from August 13 to August 15.

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign last year.