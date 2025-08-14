Advertisement
Delhi Traffic Advisory For Independence Day 2025: Roads To Avoid, Diversions

Independence Day 2025: Commuters are advised to plan their travel to avoid expected large gatherings and significant traffic disruptions across Delhi and adjoining areas.

Read Time: 3 mins
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued detailed traffic advisories ahead of the 79th Independence Day celebrations on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the Red Fort, while the Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, will hoist the national flag at Chhatrasal Stadium.

Commuters are advised to plan their travel to avoid expected large gatherings and significant traffic disruptions in Delhi and adjoining areas.

Traffic Restrictions In Delhi On August 15

Red Fort Area (4:00 am - 10:00 am)

  • Roads closed: Netaji Subhash Marg (Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail Chowk), Lothian Road (GPO to Chatta Rail Chowk), SP Mukherjee Marg (HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk), Chandni Chowk (Fountain Chowk to Red Fort), Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road, Ring Road (Rajghat to ISBT Kashmere Gate), Outer Ring Road (ISBT Kashmere Gate to Salimgarh Bypass).
  • Roads to avoid: Ring Road (ISBT to Rajghat), Wazirabad to ITO, Outer Ring Road Vikas Marg (ITO to Red Fort), Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Nizamuddin Bridge to ISBT).
  • Restrictions: Goods vehicles prohibited from midnight to 11:00 am; local buses diverted; parking banned near major roads.

Chhatrasal Stadium Area (from 6:00 am onwards)

  • Diversion points: Hakikat Nagar Nala Road, Kingsway Camp Chowk, U-turn Bhama Shah Chowk, Model Town-II/III H-Point, Nanak Piau Gurudwara, Stadium Road/GTK Road T-point.
  • Roads to avoid: Mall Road (Ring Road adjacent to stadium), Stadium Road, Brahma Kumari Marg, Bhama Shah Road, Old GT Karnal Road.

Regional Traffic Advisories

Noida

  • Entry of goods vehicles into Delhi restricted from 10:00 pm on August 14 until the conclusion of events.
  • Alternative routes: Eastern Peripheral Expressway via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

Ghaziabad

  • All commercial vehicles are barred from entering Delhi from NH-09 (UP Gate), Dabur Tiraha, Mohan Nagar, Bhopura Border, Loni Border, and other key points.
  • Restrictions effective from 10:00 pm on August 14 until end of programs on August 15.

Gurugram

  • Traffic restrictions from 5:00 pm on August 14 to 1:30 pm on August 15.
  • Use KMP Expressway for inter-state travel; park only at designated areas.

Faridabad

  • Heavy vehicles are barred from entering Delhi from 10:00 pm on August 14 to 2:00 pm on August 15.
  • Restricted routes include Badarpur Border, Prahladpur, Surajkund, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, NH-19, and surrounding areas.

Public Advisory

  • Commuters should avoid affected roads and use alternative routes.
  • Maximise use of public transport to ease congestion.
  • Travellers to Delhi University (North Campus), GTB Nagar, Model Town, and Azadpur Subzi Mandi should plan extra time.
  • Follow traffic rules, road discipline, and directions of traffic personnel.
  • Stay updated via official Delhi Traffic Police channels.
