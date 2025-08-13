Delhi Metro To Start At 4 AM On August 15 For Independence Day Celebrations

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday announced that train services will begin at 4 a.m. across all lines on Independence Day, August 15, to facilitate the movement of guests, invitees, and the general public attending the celebrations at the Red Fort.

According to the DMRC advisory, trains will operate at a frequency of 30 minutes until 6 a.m., after which the regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day.

METRO SERVICES TO COMMENCE AT 04:00 AM ON INDEPENDENCE DAY



"In addition, people in possession of a bona fide Invitation Card issued by the Ministry of Defence for attending the Independence Day ceremony will be provided special QR tickets for travel to and from the venue," the advisory stated.

According to the rail cooperation, the cost of such travel will be reimbursed to the DMRC by the Ministry of Defence. Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, and Delhi Gate Metro stations are the closest to the venue.

Earlier in the day, a full-dress rehearsal for the Independence Day celebrations was held at the Red Fort under tight security.

The rehearsal featured security personnel, cultural contingents, and ceremonial arrangements that will be replicated on August 15.

Delhi Police had issued a traffic advisory for the rehearsal, restricting vehicle movement around the Red Fort from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. Several key roads, including Lothian Road, Chandni Chowk Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, and Nishad Raj Marg, were closed to general traffic.

Traffic from ISBT Kashmere Gate, Salimgarh Bypass, Vikas Marg, and nearby areas was also diverted to ensure smooth mobility and security.

