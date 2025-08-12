Independence Day 2025: Delhi To Bar Goods Vehicles At Noida Border On August 15, Alternate Routes Out

With Independence Day 2025 around the corner, authorities in Delhi-NCR are stepping up security and traffic regulations, especially around high-security zones like the Red Fort. Full dress rehearsals on August 13 and celebrations on August 15 will lead to major road closures and traffic diversions, affecting daily commuters across the region.

In a recent advisory, Noida Traffic Police announced that the entry of commercial goods vehicles - including heavy, medium, and light - from Gautam Buddh Nagar to Delhi will be strictly prohibited. This restriction will be in effect from 10:00 PM on August 12 until the end of the full dress rehearsal on August 13, and again from 10:00 PM on August 14 until the conclusion of the Independence Day parade on August 15.

Authorities urge commuters to plan ahead, use public transport, and stay updated with traffic alerts to avoid inconvenience during the high-security period.

Commercial vehicles travelling towards destinations beyond Delhi are advised to use the following alternative routes:

1. Chilla Red Light (Border): Vehicles attempting to enter Delhi at Chilla Red Light must take a U-turn and use the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to reach the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and proceed toward their destinations.

2. DND (Border): Vehicles attempting to enter Delhi via DND should take a U-turn at the DND Toll Plaza and proceed via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway toward their destination.

3. Kalindi Kunj Yamuna (Border): Vehicles attempting to enter via Kalindi Kunj will be diverted at the underpass intersection before the Yamuna River and must use the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

4. Yamuna Expressway to Delhi: Vehicles heading towards Delhi via the Yamuna Expressway through the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway must divert at Zero Point and proceed via Pari Chowk, P-3, Kasna, and Sirsa to reach the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

5. Pari Chowk Route to Delhi: Vehicles from Pari Chowk toward Delhi via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway must travel via P-3, Kasna, and Sirsa to join the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

In case of traffic-related issues, the public may contact the Traffic Helpline Number: 9971009001. All commuters are requested to avoid inconvenience by using the suggested alternative routes.