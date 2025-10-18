Amid Afghan Conflict, Pak Army Chief Asim Munir's Anti-India Nuclear Rhetoric

Pakistani Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has issued fresh threats against India. While Pakistan itself was raining bombs on Afghan civilians, Munir doubled down on anti-India nuclear rhetoric, claiming Islamabad's expanding military capabilities could "shatter the misconceived immunity of India's geographical warspace."

Delivering a highly provocative address at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in Kakul, Munir claimed that there was "no space for war in a nuclearised environment." But in the very next sentence, he warned that even a "minor provocation" would invite a "decisive, beyond proportions" response from Pakistan.

"Should a fresh wave of hostilities be triggered, Pakistan would respond much beyond the expectations of the initiators. With diminishing distinction between combat and communication zones, the reach and lethality of our weapon systems will shatter the misconceived immunity of India's geographic vastness," he said.

"The deeply hurting retributive military and economic losses inflicted will be much beyond the imagination and calculations of the perpetrators of chaos and instability."

The Pakistani leader further cautioned that the onus of ensuing escalations, "one that may ultimately bear catastrophic consequences for the entire region and beyond, will squarely lie with India."

History Of Asim Munir's Anti-India Rhetoric

Ironically, Munir's slandering rhetoric comes at a time when the Pakistani military is raining bombs on Afghan civilians living in the border areas between the two nations. Recent reports claim the Pakistani military is under immense pressure following a string of deadly attacks by the Afghan Taliban along the Durand Line.

Incidentally, Munir delivered a similar provocative speech against India days before the terrorists killed 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. At the time, Munir called Kashmir Islamabad's "jugular vein".

Addressing the Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad on April 16, he said, "Our stance is absolutely clear, it was our jugular vein, it will be our jugular vein, we will not forget it. We will not leave our Kashmiri brothers in their heroic struggle."