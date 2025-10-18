'Pak Attacked Afghanistan': What Trump Said On Brokering Peace

US President Donald Trump has doubled down on his claim of "solving" eight wars and indicated that brokering peace between warring Pakistan and Afghanistan would be his next goal. The American leader claimed that solving the Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict, his "number nine", would be an "easy one" for him to solve.

"Although I do understand that Pakistan attacked, or there is an attack going on with Afghanistan. That's an easy one for me to solve if I have to solve it. In the meantime, I have to run the USA, but I love solving wars," Trump said, talking to reporters at the White House.

The Republican leader yet again claimed to have solved multiple wars, including brokering peace between nuclear-powered neighbours India and Pakistan, a claim New Delhi has firmly rejected. India has consistently maintained that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

#WATCH | US President Trump says, "I solved eight wars. Go to Rwanda and the Congo, talk about India and Pakistan. Look at all of the wars that we solved, and every time I solved, when they say If you solve the next one, you're gonna get the Nobel Prize. I didn't get a Nobel… pic.twitter.com/EWDq3EgApZ — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2025

Trump also lamented about not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize for "solving the eight" wars, which, according to him, is an unprecedented feat.

"I solved eight wars. Go to Rwanda and the Congo, and talk about India and Pakistan. Look at all of the wars that we solved, and every time I solved, when they said, 'If you solve the next one, you're going to get the Nobel Prize.' I didn't get a Nobel Prize. Somebody got it who is a very nice woman. I don't know who she is, but she was very generous. I don't care about all that stuff. I just care about saving lives. But this (Pak-Afghan conflict) will be number nine," he said.

"So, to the best of my knowledge, we've never had a president who solved one war. Not one war. Bush started a war... But I saved tens of millions of lives."