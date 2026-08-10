Man Arrested For Sexually Harassing Girl, 9, Dies By Suicide In UP Police Station

An elderly man accused of molesting and 9-year-old girl died allegedly by hanging himself in the toilet of a police station on Monday morning, officials said.

Rajendra Prasad, a 62-year-old resident of Sindhar village, had been taken into custody by police on Sunday, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dr Arvind Kumar said.

Prasad was accused of molesting a nine-year-old girl and was held for questioning. Relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been levelled against him.

He allegedly attempted suicide by hanging himself in the toilet of Gurusarai police station on Monday morning, the officer said.

Police personnel immediately rushed him to a local health centre for first aid, following which he was referred to the medical college, where he died during treatment, Kumar said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and a detailed inquiry into the incident is underway, the SP said.

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