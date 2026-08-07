72-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide In Thane High-Rise, Case Filed: Police

A 72-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the scaffolding in the duct area of a 23-storey building in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday, a civic official said.

The incident occurred at Tarangan Society in the Kasarvadavali locality in the morning hours, an official said.

The victim, Vidyasagar M V, who lived on the 14th floor of the building, allegedly hanged himself using a bedsheet tied to the wooden scaffolding in the duct area on the 12th floor, he said.

Officials from the Kasarvadvali Police Station, Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), and Fire Brigade rushed to the site with a skylift machine, a fire engine, and other emergency response vehicles.

"Our team, along with the Fire Brigade and police personnel, reached the spot promptly and managed to recover the body safely after a three-hour-long operation before handing it over to the police for further formalities," said Yasin Tadvi, Chief of the RDMC of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The Kasarvadvali police have sent the body for postmortem and registered a case of accidental death.

The incident comes a day after a senior citizen from the city fell to her death from the 21st floor of a high-rise in the Majiwada area.

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