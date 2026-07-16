Man Shoots Woman Dead, Then Dies By Suicide In Delhi Flat

A man allegedly shot a woman dead and then died by suicide in a rented house in Burari here on Thursday, with police suspecting it may have been a suicide pact, an officer said.

Police said they received a PCR call about two people lying dead in a flat, rushed to the spot, and launched an investigation.

They said the woman's younger sister discovered the bodies around 3:30 pm when she returned home from work. The woman, a native of Uttar Pradesh, lived in the rented accommodation with her sister, while the man, a resident of Haryana, lived separately in north Delhi, investigators said.

"Preliminary investigation suggests the two had been in a relationship for the past few months. Prima facie, it seems that this was a suicide pact and was done under mutual understanding. We are waiting for the crime and forensic teams for further details," a senior police officer told PTI.

Police said they are ascertaining the exact sequence of events and the circumstances leading to the deaths.

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