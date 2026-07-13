Delhi Police Constable Shoots Wife On Road After Argument, Leaves Her To Die

A Delhi police personnel allegedly shot his wife dead following an argument during a scooter ride on Monday. The police constable, identified as Manish Bhati, reportedly killed his wife in the middle of the road and fled the scene.

The couple was riding a scooter in East Delhi's Kalyanpuri area in the early hours of Monday when a verbal altercation broke out between the two. Bhati stopped the scooter and the two got off wile continuing to argue. According to the eyewitnesses, Bhati opened fire on his wife, left her on the road and fled.

The incident came to light after a passerby spotted the woman's body by the roadside. The passerby, a delivery executive, then rushed the woman to the Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital in East Delhi. The woman, however, died during the treatment.

Manish Bhati was recently posted with the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) in East Delhi. The victim, his wife, has been identified as 26-year-old Priyanka, who used to work as a teacher. It was Priyanka's birthday today.

The police have registered a case and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. A search operation is underway to trace and arrest the accused.