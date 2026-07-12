5 Minors Stab Man To Death In Delhi Over Accidental 'Mud Splash', Detained

Five minor boys have been detained for allegedly stabbing a 34-year-old man to death after an argument over a mud splash in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on July 9 near Prem Bari Pul towards Keshav Puram. A PCR call alerted police about an unconscious man lying with multiple stab injuries. A team reached the spot and found the victim with wounds on his chest, abdomen and limbs. He was rushed to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

In a major breakthrough, the Ashok Vihar Police detained all five children in conflict with law (CCLs) within two hours of receiving the PCR call.

Police have also recovered the knife allegedly used in the murder.

The victim was identified as Bansi Lal, a resident of Udham Singh Park. He worked at a CCTV shop in Old Delhi's Lala Lajpat Rai Market.

According to the investigation, the area near the canal had accumulated slush and mud and was frequently used as an open toilet. Bansi Lal was walking through the muddy stretch when he accidentally splashed mud on a group of boys passing by.

Police said the minor incident led to a heated argument that quickly escalated into violence. During the confrontation, one of the boys allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Bansi Lal multiple times, while the others also joined in the assault before fleeing the scene.

Initially, police found no eyewitnesses at the spot and registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). During the investigation, CCTV footage and local intelligence helped investigators identify the accused.

Further investigation is underway.