3 Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Shooters Planning Targeted Killing Arrested In Delhi

Delhi Police's Rohini District Special Staff has arrested three shooters associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who were planning a targeted killing, officials said on Sunday.

According to the Delhi Police, the accused shooters were receiving information through a network based abroad, following which they were allegedly planning to execute the crime. The arrested persons were also wanted in several criminal cases in Delhi and had previously carried out targeted shootings, police said.

Last week, two alleged shooters linked to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi-Hariram (Harry) Boxer gang, wanted for the murder of gym owner, were killed in a police encounter in Bahadurgarh, Haryana. The Delhi Police Special Cell, in coordination with the Haryana Special Task Force (STF) cornered two wanted criminals, identified as Pravesh and Himanshu, near Balor in Bahadurgarh on Saturday.

Both residents of Hisar, the duo carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh each and were wanted for the gruesome murder of a gym trainer, Kapil, in Hansi on June 11- an incident caught on CCTV.

The arrests come amid increased scrutiny of the Lawrence Bishnoi organised crime network and its alleged international links.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) recently announced a reward of up to USD 50,000 for information leading to the arrest of Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, who is wanted for his alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group,which is allegedly engaged in a variety of violent acts in Southern California, and across the United States and Canada.

The FBI stated that Goldy Brar is based in the United States and is the alleged leader of the group in North America.

The agency said a federal arrest warrant was issued against Singh on July 1, 2026, in the United States District Court, Central District of California, Los Angeles, after he was charged with Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Conspiracy, conspiracy to interfere and attempted interference with commerce by extortion, and conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

The latest development also comes after US federal prosecutors charged Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar for their alleged role in organised criminal activities, including the alleged assassination of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, in 2023.

According to the US Department of Justice, Bishnoi and Brar were among several defendants charged as part of "Operation Hard Ball", a crackdown targeting alleged India-based organised crime groups involved in violent crimes, extortion and international narcotics trafficking.

The US authorities have also stated that an indictment is only an allegation and that all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

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