Speeding Mercedes Hits Scooty In Delhi, Rider Dies, Driver Arrested

A man riding a scooty was killed after he was allegedly hit by a speeding Mercedes car near the Jahangirpuri Bus Stand in north Delhi. The driver allegedly fled the spot after the accident but was later traced and arrested by the police.

According to Delhi Police, the accident took place on July 5 near the Foot Over Bridge at Jahangirpuri Bus Stand on the Outer Ring Road, also known as the GTK Bypass, towards ISBT. Police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the crash and found the rider seriously injured. He was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The victim was identified as Deepak, a resident of Mangolpuri.

The breakthrough in the case came after a PCR caller informed the police that a Mercedes car had hit the scooty before speeding away. Using the vehicle's registration number, investigators traced the car and issued a notice to its registered owner under Section 133 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

During questioning, police found that the car was being driven by Ansh Pratap Singh at the time of the accident.

An FIR was registered at Jahangir Puri Police Station under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused has been arrested, and further investigation is underway.

The police are also examining the circumstances that led to the accident.

