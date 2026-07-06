Delhi Police Bust Interstate Racket Selling Fake Governmentt IDs, 2 Arrested

A Delhi Police Special Cell team has busted an inter-state racket allegedly involved in forging and selling fake government identity documents through the website bkprint.in, officials said. Two accused - identified as Bideshi Saw and Santosh Kumar - were arrested from Daman & Diu and Patna, respectively.

According to police, the racket was allegedly involved in generating fake Aadhaar cards, voter ID cards, PAN-related documents, residence certificates, caste certificates, birth and death certificates, and other government document-like records in exchange for online payments.

Police said the forged documents closely resembled genuine government records and could misused for identity theft, impersonation, financial fraud, cheating, and even to obtain authentic government documents through fraudulent means.

The investigation began after the the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit, during routine cyber patrolling and social media monitoring, came across information that forged government documents were being sold through the website.

To verify the inputs, officers created a dummy user account and recharged the website's digital wallet with Rs 100 using the UPI ID displayed on the platform.

Police said after the payment, they were able to generate fake Aadhaar and voter ID cards by entering fictitious personal details and uploading a photograph. A technical examination revealed that the QR code printed on the Aadhaar card merely stored the user-entered information and was not linked to any official Aadhaar database, confirming that the document was forged.

The payment trail led investigators to Bideshi Saw , whose mobile number and UPI account were linked to the website. He was arrested from Daman & Diu. During interrogation, Saw disclosed that while he managed the website's operations and payments, its backend infrastructure was developed and maintained by Santosh Kumar, a resident of Patna, police said.

Based on technical evidence, Delhi Police tracked down and arrested Santosh Kumar from Bihar. A preliminary forensic examination of his digital devices uncovered the website's source code, hosting details, customer database, payment records, and chats with the co-accused, indicating his role in developing and maintaining the platform.

Police said the accused operated the website by asking customers to first recharge a digital wallet before placing orders. Users could then enter any personal details and upload photographs to generate forged identity documents. The website also generated QR codes that appeared authentic but merely stored the information entered by users, giving the fake documents the look of genuine government-issued IDs.

Investigators recovered multiple electronic devices during the operation, including laptops, mobile phones, digital payment records, website source code, customer databases, hosting details, and documents related to bkprint.in and bkprint.xyz.

According to police, Bideshi Saw handled the website's operations, accepted online payments, and coordinated with the backend developer, while Santosh Kumar was responsible for designing and maintaining the website and enabling the generation of forged documents.

The investigation is ongoing to identify other members of the network, trace the proceeds of crime, examine the complete customer database, and identify people who may have procured or misused the forged documents, police said.