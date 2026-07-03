21-Year-Old Stabbed To Death By Unemployed Elder Brother In Delhi: Cops

A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death by his elder brother during a domestic quarrel in southwest Delhi's Rajokari Pahadi, an official said on Thursday.

According to the officer, the accused, who is unemployed and allegedly addicted to intoxicants, became enraged after the victim advised him to take some work up.

The incident took place on June 30 when police received a PCR call about a stabbing in Rajokari Pahadi under the Vasant Kunj South police station limits.

When police reached the spot, the injured, Om Prakash alias Prakash Singh (21), had already been taken to Safdarjung Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment.

"During the investigation, a team found that Om Prakash was allegedly attacked by his elder brother, Roop Singh alias Kalia (25), following a heated argument at their home," a senior police officer said.

The argument soon escalated, during which the accused allegedly stabbed his younger brother, seriously injuring him.

A case was initially registered under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder), and the accused was arrested during the investigation. Police also recovered and seized the knife allegedly used in the crime. The accused was found to be previously involved in several criminal cases, police said.

Om Prakash succumbed to his injuries at Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday, prompting the police to replace the section of murder. The body has been preserved at the hospital mortuary for postmortem. Police said further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)