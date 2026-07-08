Ugandan Woman Killed In Hit-And-Run In Delhi

A 23-year-old woman, a Uganda national, was killed in a suspected hit-and-run incident in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area early Tuesday, an official said.

Police has registered a case and launched a probe to identify the offending vehicle, he said.

The victim was identified as Naka Vema Nowa, a Uganda national residing in Panchsheel Vihar in Malviya Nagar.

According to police, the accident took place around 1 am and information regarding the victim's medico-legal case (MLC) was received from AIIMS around 2.20 am.

"She was declared brought dead. A police team rushed to the accident spot after receiving information. The crime team and forensic science laboratory team inspected the scene and collected evidence," the officer said.

A case has been registered under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

During investigation, police recorded statements of the woman's friends and other witnesses to identify the offending vehicle and establish the sequence of events.

Efforts are underway to identify the offending vehicle by analysing CCTV footage from the area and gathering other technical evidence, the officer said. "The investigation is at a preliminary stage. The offending vehicle is yet to be identified and further investigation is in progress."

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