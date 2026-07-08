Delhi Revives Child Rights Commission After 3 Years; Watchdog Gets New Team

At a time when Delhi continues to report one of the highest numbers of crimes against children among metropolitan cities, the capital's child rights watchdog is back in action after nearly three years. The Delhi government on Tuesday reconstituted the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), appointing a Chairperson and four members to restore the functioning of the statutory body.

The DCPCR is responsible for examining complaints of child rights violations, monitoring the implementation of child protection laws and safeguards, and advising the government on issues ranging from child abuse, trafficking and child labour to education, juvenile justice, missing children and cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Revival Comes Amid Child Safety Concerns

The Commission has been revived at a time when child safety remains a key concern in the national capital. According to the latest NCRB's Crime in India 2024 report, Delhi recorded 7,662 crimes against children last year. Kidnapping and abduction accounted for 5,404 of these cases, making it the largest category of offences against children in the city. Delhi also continued to report one of the highest crime rates against children among metropolitan cities.

Comes A Day After School Safety Push

The reconstitution comes a day after the Delhi government directed all 5,633 government, government-aided and private schools in the capital to constitute Child Protection Committees by the end of July. The committees are expected to strengthen child safety mechanisms within schools and improve the reporting and handling of cases involving children.

The revival of the Commission is expected to complement these measures by restoring a statutory body that can monitor child rights, examine complaints of violations and make recommendations to the government on child protection issues.

New Team To Serve Three-Year Term

According to a notification issued by the Department of Women and Child Development, Om Prakash Vyas has been appointed Chairperson of the Commission. Rahul Gautam, Kundan Kanskar, Swati Gupta and Monika Sharma have been appointed as members.

The appointments will take effect from the date they assume office. Each appointee will serve a three-year term or until attaining the prescribed age limit, whichever is earlier. The upper age limit is 65 years for the Chairperson and 60 years for members.

The Commission had remained without a Chairperson and members for nearly three years, leaving one of Delhi's key statutory child rights institutions without its full leadership.

Government Says Child Protection A Priority

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said every child deserved "a safe, dignified and a childhood filled with opportunities".

"Protecting the rights of children remains the Delhi Government's highest priority. Strengthening the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights is an important step in that direction," she said.

The Chief Minister said she was confident that the Commission's new leadership would work "with sensitivity, transparency and responsibility" to ensure the effective protection of children's rights.