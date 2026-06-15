3-Year-Old Dies After Sexual Assault In Tamil Nadu, Bihar Migrant Worker Arrested

In a horrific incident in Tamil Nadu, a three-year-old girl has died after sexual assault in Tiruvallur district, prompting outrage over rising crimes against women and children in the state.

The police said a migrant worker from Bihar has been arrested in this connection. The child's family, also from Bihar, had been settled in the SIPCOT industrial area of Gummidipoondi.

She was found abandoned with serious injuries in a bushy area yesterday. She was rushed to the hospital but died during treatment today.

The police said the girl knew the accused and that he had lured her with a biscuit. "The child knew him. He offered her biscuits, took her away, and sexually assaulted her," a senior police officer told NDTV.

The accused was reportedly caught by the locals and was handed over to the police. Amid anger over the crime, a few others were also assaulted over suspicion that they could also be involved. The cops, however, dismissed claims that more than one person was involved in the horrific crime. "This is not a case of gang rape. Only one person was involved," the officer said.

Indumathi, a resident of the area, said the child had been playing near her home when the accused allegedly lured her. "The child was at home. The man offered her biscuits and took her away. She was later found abandoned in the bushes by a woman who had gone there to relieve herself. She cleaned the child and realised her condition was serious," she said.

The police had initially registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Following the child's death, murder charges are likely to be invoked as well.

The incident comes amid growing concern over a recent spurt in sexual offences against women and children in Tamil Nadu. The issue was a major talking point during the assembly election campaign and has continued to dominate public discourse.

DMK Targets Vijay

DMK leader TKS Elangovan called for stringent punishment for offenders and stronger government intervention.

"The government should be strict on these incidents. Punishment should be severe. This is a social issue. The government should concentrate on it," he said, while also alleging that several recent cases have involved members or functionaries of the ruling TVK.

Soon after assuming office, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had announced the formation of a special women's safety force, "Singappenn", aimed at strengthening measures to protect women and girls. The initiative was formally launched a few days ago.

As per the latest crime records, over 1.77 lakh cases of crimes against children had been recorded across the country in 2023 alone. Of these, more than 67,000 cases or 38.2% were registered under the stringent POCSO Act.

The latest tragedy is likely to intensify scrutiny of the government's efforts to curb crimes against women and children and ensure swift justice for victims.