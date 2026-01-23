Odisha Girl, 10, First Raped By Man, Then By Minor Boy. Mother Intervenes

A 10-year-old girl was raped by a 22-year-old man and a minor boy in Odisha's Nayagarh district on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the Ranpur area of Nayagarh. According to the police, the girl was playing with her friends when Prashant Nayak lured her to an isolated spot and raped her. The victim's mother caught the duo in the act when the 14-year-old was raping the girl.

"Investigations into the matter are currently underway. We have arrested the two primary accused, and the victim has undergone medical examinations," said Ranpur Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) Asishdev Sahoo. A forensic team also visited the scene to conduct further investigations.

The incident follows alarming data provided by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the assembly in December. A total of 40,947 cases of crimes against women, including 3,205 rapes, were registered in Odisha in 15 months till September 2025, as per data provided by Majhi.

Majhi had provided the data in reply to a written question by BJD legislator Prasanna Acharya. According to the data provided by him, 202 cases of attempted rape, 1,476 cases of sexual harassment, 9,851 cases of molestations, 2,310 cases of public disrobing of women, 8,863 cases of kidnapping of women and 556 stalking cases were registered in the state during the period.

(With inputs from Dev Kumar Ghosh)