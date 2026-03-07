Watch: Odisha Forest Officials Apply Archimedes' Principle To Rescue Elephant Stuck In 30-Foot-Deep Well

Odisha forest officials are winning praise online for a clever rescue mission involving an elephant stuck in a 30-foot well. By applying Archimedes' Principle, the Keonjhar team used water to float the elephant to safety, which accidentally tripped and fell into the well at night. Viral clips show rescuers using two pipes to fill the well with water while the elephant waits patiently. Once the water reached the brim, a JCB machine was used to gently nudge the animal back toward the forest.

"Great team effort of forest, fire and police department in rescue of a male elephant who accidentally fell last night, functioning well in the middle of dense habitation in Banajodi, Sadar range. Water was poured to buoyance elephant up," the video was captioned as saying.

The forest officials stated that Archimedes' principle was used to rescue the animal over the inclined ramp method. Discovered by Greek scientist Archimedes, this principle states that any object immersed (fully or partially) in a fluid experiences an upward buoyant force equal to the weight of the fluid it displaces.

"Archimedes' principle (floating) won over the inclined plane (ramp) principle as the ramp involved the risk of wall collapse, and despite floating, it involved the risk of drowning in the midst of a lethal fall in 30 feet deep well."

Great team effort of forest ,fire and police department in rescue of male elephant who accidentally felled last night in functioning well in the midle of dense habitation in Banajodi, Sadar range. Water was poured to buoyance elephant up.@CMO_Odisha @ForestDeptt @IPR_Odisha… pic.twitter.com/xXR3fASCKp — Divisional Forest Officer, Keonjhar (T) (@DfoKeonjhar) March 5, 2026

Archimedes principle (floating)won over Inclined plane (ramp) principle as ramp involved risk of wall collapse and despite floating involved risk of drowning in the midst of lethal fall in 30 feet deep well@IPR_Odisha @CMO_Odisha @PCCFWL_Odisha @pccfodisha @moefcc @wti_org_india… pic.twitter.com/CUf6Va1oh1 — Divisional Forest Officer, Keonjhar (T) (@DfoKeonjhar) March 6, 2026

'Finally Rescued'

As the post went viral, social media users applauded the forest officers and other staffers who managed to rescue the elephant safely.

"Poor thing. So exhausted, so confused, but finally rescued. Well done to all those who helped," said one user, while another added: "Long live Archimedes' principle."

A third commented: "Lord Gajanana blessed all the forest officials and supporting staff for this heavenly work. Special thanks to @DfoKeonjhar."

A fourth said: "When physics came to the rescue of this pachyderm! Commendable job, team Keonjhar."