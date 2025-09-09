7 Forest Officials Locked Up In Tiger Cage By Angry Karnataka Villagers

A group of people were seen standing around a huge cage in a forest area in Karnataka. But inside the cage was not a big cat but nearly half a dozen men. The men in the cage were the staff of the forest department.

They were locked inside a tiger trap cage by the angry villagers of Bommalapura in Gundlupet taluk. They locked up the seven employees of the forest department, including guards and watchers, as they were upset over the attacks by wild animals on cattle and even on humans in the Bandipur buffer zone.

Despite repeated complaints, the locals claimed, the forest department failed to capture the animals or compensate farmers who lost their livestock.

Frustrated, villagers today resorted to the dramatic move. They forced forest staff, who had come to the area, into the very cage that had been set up to capture a tiger.

Led by farmer leader Honnuru Prakash, villagers demanded immediate compensation for the dead cattle and swift action to capture the big cats, accusing the department of negligence and delayed response even after receiving alerts of fresh sightings.