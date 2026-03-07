Indian Expat Shares Reality Of Living In Singapore: 'It Will Test Your Patience'

An Indian expat has provided a sobering reality check on life in Singapore, one of the world's most high-tech city-states. While Singapore is often portrayed in popular culture as the destination to fulfil all your dreams while indulging in luxury, Neha Rawat, in an Instagram video, highlighted the staggering costs of rent and groceries alongside the emotional toll of living far from home.

Rawat emphasised that the transition is far from an easy job and that discipline is required to thrive in one of the world's most expensive cities.

"Singapore makes life look sorted at first glance. Clean roads, no traffic drama, and everything runs on a strict system. Here, being late almost feels like a crime. If the MRT is delayed by even two minutes, people are shocked," Rawat said in an Instagram video.

She explained that rent in Singapore can range from 3,000 to 5,000 SGD (Rs 2.1 lakh to rs 3.5 lakh), and everyday essentials such as groceries can also feel expensive.

"Rent easily ranges between 3,000 and 5,000 SGD, and groceries can be surprisingly expensive. Forget about owning a car, the moment you hear about the COE costs, you might give up on the idea," said Rawat.

"Dependent life may look glamorous on Instagram, but the reality is very different. It often means dealing with a lot of alone time, adjusting to a new country, putting your career on pause, and rebuilding your social circle from scratch. That takes real strength," she adds.

Rawat said Singapore rewarded those who were willing to put in the hard yards and adapt to the changing needs of the city all the time.

"Living in Singapore as an expat is not just Marina Bay selfies and fancy brunches. It's discipline, high rent, career pressure. personal growth, safe and structured life. Dependent or a working professional, Singapore will test your patience, budget and mindset. But once you adapt? You level up differently," she said.

"That said, the safety here is unmatched, the opportunities for growth are incredible, and the exposure you gain is on another level. If you are willing to hustle, Singapore will reward you. Singapore is tough, but it is fair. This city will not pamper you, it will polish you."