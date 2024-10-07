Chinese Hindu Living In Singapore Shares Its Experience Of 'Embracing Community'

Mdm Tan shares that her neighbours are supportive and accepting

A video of a woman discussing her experience as a Chinese Hindu living in Singapore has gone viral on social media. In the clip, Estella and her grandmother, Mdm Tan, share insights about their lives and how they are treated by their neighbours. Estella also mentions her friendships with Hindus from India due to their shared faith.

The digital creator, known as 'Growingupguptas', posted the video on Instagram, with the caption, "Did you know that there are Chinese Hindus?"

In the video, Estella and her grandmother, Mdm Tan, describe how they were introduced to Hinduism and speak about running a "home temple."

Mdm Tan shares that her neighbours are supportive and accepting. She also talks about forming bonds with the local Hindu community and celebrating festivals together.

Estella highlights the common misconception that race and religion are the same, leading to frequent questions like, "Are you sure?" when she tells people she is a Chinese Hindu.

Since being posted, the video has gathered around 1.1 million views on Instagram with an array of comments.

A user wrote, "Hat's off to the lady keeping legacy of her husband's legacy alive."

Another user wrote, "I have experienced Chinese Hindus in Singapore blessing their shop in the morning. Exactly the same Tamil prayers to the Hindu Gods."

The third user wrote, "So beautiful."

"I watched this originally when a specific YouTube channel published it, and I did not even know Chinese Hindus were a natural demographic, but it makes sense. I asked one of my father's friends who lived in Singapore. And yes, he was experienced from his early 20s onwards," the fourth user commented.

"We're not convincing or converting people we accept people how they are," the fifth user said.