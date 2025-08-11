Group Of People Slammed For Using Soap While Bathing At Canadian Lake: "It's Not A Bathtub"

A video has surfaced online showing a group of people bathing with soap at a Canadian lake in Brampton. In the video, two couples can be seen using soap and cleansing products in the water, which may harm fish and other marine life. The internet claimed the group was Indian, sparking outrage among locals who condemned the "irresponsible" behaviour.

"Canada's beaches are turning to baths for foreigners. Canada's transformation to a 3rd world country is happening daily," the caption of the video shared on X read.

Here's the video:

pic.twitter.com/DPnhy3dlve — Kirk Lubimov (@KirkLubimov) August 9, 2025

The footage has sparked outrage among locals and netizens, who criticise the act as polluting and disrespectful. Many users demanded police action, with some expressing frustration over the perceived disregard for environmental responsibility.

One user wrote, "I thought it was forbidden to do that. Soap is polluting the water."

Another commented, "Soap and shampoo. That can't be good for the fish and other water creatures."

A third said, "Bathing with soap and shampoo at the beach is harmful to the environment and can negatively impact the delicate ecosystem of the water body. While it might seem convenient, using soap in natural water sources like oceans, lakes, or rivers can disrupt the water's chemistry, harming aquatic life and potentially affecting the health of other beachgoers."

A fourth added, "Brampton!!! I am sick of this shit happening in our country. Our waters are not your bathtub; we swim in these waters. @CityBrampton this needs full attention, this is our clean swimming beaches, and they are destroying it, charges need to be laid."

However, some users accused the original poster of racism, arguing that assuming the individuals were Indian based on their brown skin tone was unfair and stereotypical.

A fifth user stated, "You want to hate on them because you're a racist? Fine, own that. But don't dress it up with some fake ‘conscious eco-climate warrior' spin. Lol. The West cares about climate. Nature & environment."

NDTV could not verify whether the group of people were Indian or not.